BCC President pleased with R.O.I. Report

In early March, Barton Community College released a report that documented the annual return on investment the school provides Barton County taxpayers. The college’s Institutional Effectiveness Department led by the Dean Charles Perkins, came up with a way to simplify what had been in the past, a very confusing document.

The report, corroborated and certified by the Docking Institute through Fort Hays State University, showed that for every $1 in taxes, Barton County residents enjoy a return of $2.76 injected into the local economy.

This is Barton Community College President Dr. Carl Heilman.

Mike Johnson currently serves as President of the Barton Community College Board of Trustees and has been a member of the board for 19 years. He says the simplistic but informative nature of the report makes explaining the college’s mission and value to the area much easier.

Barton Community College received just over $8 million in taxes from Barton County taxpayers last year, but spent just over $7 million in the county. Employees living in Barton County were paid $12.6 million in wages with students living in the county spending $2.6 million.

The public can view the Docking Institute’s response and verification at bartonccc.edu/economic-impact.