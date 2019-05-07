Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/6)

BOOKED: Nicholas Payne of La Crosse for battery DV, bond set at $2,500 C/S. Held for Rush County on their charges only.

BOOKED: Edgar Reyes of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Oliver Guyton Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,171 cash only or 349 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $725 cash only or 90 days in jail.

BOOKED: Jose Villegas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Cassandra Joyce of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond in lieu of $372 cash only.

BOOKED: Jewel Juarez of Wichita on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $500 cash.

BOOKED: Nicholas Foster of Hutchinson on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,557 cash only.

RELEASED: Sierra Flax of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Oliver Guyton Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC case, received an order of release.

RELEASED: Edgar Reyes received an order of release on GBMC case for failure to appear,.

RELEASED: Christopher Falls received an order of release on GBMC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: RELEASED: Christopher Hughes of Great Bend for failure to appear after receiving an OR bond of $2,500.

RELEASED: Miles Jackson on KDOC warrant for parole violation, warrant withdrawn.

RELEASED: Fredrick McNett of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation after posting a $2,500 cash bond. GBMC warrant for failure after posting a $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds. GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 through Dyn-O-mite. GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-mite.

RELEASED: Jewel Juarez of Wichita on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 cash bond.