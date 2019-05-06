Widespread severe weather rolls across Kansas

Sunday’s widespread severe weather saw flooding rains, large hail, high winds and 15 reports of tornadoes across Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued the first tornado warnings Sunday afternoon in Meade and Ford County. Barton, Rice, Reno and Sumner counties all were impacted by tornadoes and high winds.

Baseball and golf ball size hail also did significant damage in a number of areas. South Central Kansas also reported massive amounts of hail from Sunday evening’s storm.

Flooding rains have prompted emergency management officials to close some rural roads in portions of central Kansas.

There are no reports of injury from the severe weather. The National Weather Service will release additional details Monday on the strength of the tornadoes and or straight line winds.