Tornado damage west of Ellinwood

On Sunday May 5 shortly after 5 p.m., severe weather developed in Barton County. Several strong storm cells developed at various locations in the county.

A large funnel cloud was observed just north of the City of Great Bend but did not develop into a tornado. At the same time, funnel clouds were observed west of Ellinwood moving south east. Sheriff’s deputies went to the area and discovered damage near the intersection of SE 30 Road and Southeast 120 Avenue.

Several structures at Barton County Feeders were damaged as well as other agricultural buildings and equipment in the area. Power lines were also destroyed. Some residences in the southeast part of the county remain without power this morning.

It appears a tornado was on the ground for approximately two miles. Golf ball size hail was also observed in the area. No casualties were reported.

The National Weather Service has issued a “hazardous weather outlook” statement for today and this evening. Area residents are advised to be cognizant as to the possibility of severe weather. The Sheriff’s Office will be monitoring the situation throughout the day.