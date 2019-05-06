Great Bend Post

Suspects driving stolen BMW in fatal Kan. crash are convicted felons

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman in a stolen SUV involved in a crash that killed two people are both convicted felons.

Christoper English has previous convictions for drugs, weapons and flee or elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections

First responders on the scene of the fatal Sunday accident -photo courtesy KAKE

Police say 24-year-old Mia Collins led police on a chase Sunday in a stolen BMW sport utility vehicle. After about 1 mile  the car collided with a car and another SUV at an intersection.

The crash killed 70-year-old Maria Wood and 12-year-old Rosemary McElroy and critically injured 36-year-old Jenny Wood, a popular Wichita musician known for performing with children. She is Wood’s daughter and McElroy’s aunt.

Collins is on probation. A passenger in her car, 38-year-old Christopher English, is on parole.

The driver of the SUV that was hit, 65-year-old Alfred Angle, was seriously injured. Collins and English also were taken to a hospital.