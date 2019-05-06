OVERLAND PARK – Roberta (Bobbi) Lorraine Peters (88) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Great Bend, Kansas of natural causes. Bobbi was born in Onaga, Kansas on December 2, 1930, to Adda Belle (Brown) and Charles Crumbaker. Having grown up on a rural dairy farm, she knew the value of hard work, the love of nature, the importance of family and the value of compromise while growing up with 10 brothers and sisters. She loved riding the family horse Topsy, and playing basketball and softball.

Bobbi graduated from Manhattan High School in 1948 and married Edward Peters in 1950. To this union were two children who were the joy of their life. Ron Peters and Jan Peters, both of whom graduated from Great Bend High School and traveled with Up With People (UWP). Because of Bobbi’s love of music and the adventure of travel, she encouraged Ron and Jan to “see the world” and ultimately established worldwide friendships and lasting memories from their experience with UWP. She always said, “the best thing you can give your children are roots and wings.” And she so graciously gave them both.

After starting her career in accounting at Boeing in Wichita, while Ed served in the Air Force, she, along with her brother Don, a Kansas State Representative, and several other brothers and sisters, became major advocates for Kansas education. Bobbi was the first Business Manager at both Colby Community College and Barton County Community College (BCCC). In addition, she started the annual scholarship auction at BCCC which continues to raise funds for deserving students even today. Knowing the importance of quality leadership, she was the first woman elected to the BCCC Board of Trustees and was the first woman to lead the Kansas Association of Community College Trustees Board of Directors as the Chairman of the Board. In addition Bobbi served as the Business Manager at O’Neill & Whitaker, a Kansas City, Missouri-based customs broker and freight forwarder, and helped start Plating, Inc. in Great Bend.

Throughout her life, Bobbi was active in numerous business and community organizations throughout the state of Kansas. She valued the true friends she made at Church of the Resurrection and enjoyed serving in church activities – Hope Circle, Red Coats Hospitality Group, Small Group and Stephen Ministry. She was also an active member of PEO Chapter IT.

Bobbi has been described as, “the best second mom anyone could ask for,” “a true champion for education in rural communities,” “such a compassionate and kind person,” “so generous and supportive,” “such a loyal friend and boss,” and “my angel on earth.” She dearly loved her family and friends and was a devoted grandmother and so proud that her granddaughter Kaley continued the legacy of a career in helping students in education, her granddaughter Jayci serves those in need, and Eric believes in her value of hard work.

Bobbi was preceded in death by her husband Ed Peters; her parents; brothers – Dale Crumbaker, Don Crumbaker, and Evan Crumbaker; sisters – Helen Dent, Frances Moyer, and Dorothy Shandy; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Survivors include her son Ron Peters (Overland Park, KS) and her daughter Jan Peters (Great Bend, KS); grandchild – Eric Peters and great-granddaughter – Ellie Peters (Great Bend, KS); grandchild Kaley and husband Chris Tyler and great-granddaughter Gemma Rose Tyler (Tampa, FL); grandchild Jayci Peters and Denzel Black (Wesley Chapel, FL); sisters – Nada Belle McCool (Wamego, KS), Ardith Murray (Bentonville, AR), Carol Adolph (Manhattan, KS), and Marge Knorr (Manhattan, KS); along with 30 nieces and nephews, 31 great nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.

Words can never adequately describe the appreciation the family has for the amazing caregivers from ElderCare who cared for Bobbi for the last two and half years of her life. Their kindness, love, and dedication is unmatched and beyond measure – Karen Branson, LPN, Carolyn Spracklin, Mandi Martin, and “Mother” Mary Ingram as well as Brandi Gruber, Executive Director. The University of Kansas Health System – Hospice Care nurses are absolutely incredible as well.Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 with a celebration of memories for the life of Bobbi at 7:00 p.m., at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend, Kansas. A celebration of life will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., in the Wesley Chapel at Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas. Her final resting place will be alongside her husband in Wamego.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for the Music Department at Church of the Resurrection (Leawood) and ElderCare (Great Bend).

