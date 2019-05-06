Update: Police identify victims after Kan. police chase, fatal crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that killed two people Sunday in Wichita.

Just after 1:30p.m., police spotted a stolen 2001 BMW SUV driven by Mia M. Collins, 24, Douglas, in the 1100 block of North Broadway in Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

That vehicle immediately sped off at a high rate of speed south on Broadway. Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle with activated lights and sirens. The suspect vehicle gained distance and then collided with a Toyota Camry that was traveling east on Douglas. There was a third vehicle that was also struck at the intersection.

Collins and a passenger in the BMW Christopher E. English 38, Wichita, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Camry Marla A. Wood, 70 and a passenger Rosemary McElroy, 12, were killed in the collision, according the KHP.

McElroy was ejected from the backseat of the vehicle. A front seat passenger Jennifer A. Wood, 36, Wichita, was also critically injured and remains hospitalized, according to Wheeler.

The KHP identified Alfred Angel, 65, Wichita as the driver of the third vehicle, a Chevy HHR. EMS transported him to the hospital with serious injuries.

