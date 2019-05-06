Over $6K raised in Barton County for wounded Rice County Undersheriff

From Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir…

It is with pleasure that I’m able to announce the fundraiser for Undersheriff Chad Murphy was a success. Murphy was severely wounded by a suspect in Rice County last week. Undersheriff Murphy has ties to Barton County early in his law enforcement career.

Detective Adam Hales spearheaded the drive. The event was sponsored by the local chapter of the “Brothers in Blue” motorcycle club. More than 500 hamburgers were served. Over $6,000 was raised for Undersheriff Murphy and will be given to him later this week.

I wish to thank the community for the outpouring of support for our fellow law enforcement officer. On behalf of myself and the entire Barton County Sheriff’s office, we wish Undersheriff Murphy a speedy recovery.