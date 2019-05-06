Officials report tornado damage southeast of Ellinwood

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir suspects a tornado Sunday evening caused the damage that took place near the intersection of SE. 30 Rd. and Southeast 120 Avenue. Bellendir says it appeared a tornado was on the ground for approximately two miles in the area that caused widespread damage. Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock Monday updated Commissioners on some of the damage that took place at Barton County Feeders.

Power lines were also destroyed. Some residences in the southeast part of the county were without power Monday morning. There were no injuries reported.