Monday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit his fourth career grand slam in Chicago’s six-run eighth inning and the Cubs pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 13-5 for their season-high seventh consecutive victory. Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in two runs, helping the Cubs leapfrog the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central. Ben Zobrist had two hits and made two nice plays in left field as Chicago completed its first three-game sweep of St. Louis since September 2017.

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Dixon hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Detroit Tigers over the Kansas City Royals 5-2. Nicholas Castellanos started the 10th with an infield single off Ian Kennedy, and after Miguel Cabrera popped out, Niko Goodrum reached on another infield hit. Ronny Rodriguez struck out, and then Dixon hit a 1-2 curveball over the fence in right-center field for his first career walkoff homer.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Josef Martinez scored twice, Ezequiel Barco added a goal and an assist and Atlanta United beat Sporting Kansas City 3-0. Martinez, the MLS MVP last year after breaking the MLS season record with 31 goals, had just two goals coming into the game.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Wide receiver McLane Mannix will be able to play next season for Texas Tech after an NCAA waiver that made the Nevada transfer immediately eligible. Mannix transferred in January and went to spring drills with the Red Raiders. The Midland, Texas native had 107 catches for 1,653 yards and 13 touchdowns the past two seasons at Nevada.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers have evened their respective NBA conference semifinal series at two games apiece by winning yesterday. Kawhi Leonard poured in 39 points and the Raptors held Joel Embiid to 11 points and seven rebounds in a 101-96 victory at Philadelphia. Jamal Murray had a game-high 34 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as the Nuggets held off the Trail Blazers, 116-112 in Portland.

DALLAS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues knocked off the Dallas Stars, 4-1 yesterday to force a seventh game in the NHL second-round series. David Perron scored the game-winner in the second period, and the Blues broke it open when Jaden Schwartz and Sammy Blais tallied 33 seconds apart in the third. Rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots for the Blues, who will host Game 7 on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Max Homa closed with a 4-under 67 to capture the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. Homa began the back nine with two birdies to build a four-shot lead before finishing three ahead of Joel Dahmen. The victory gets Homa into the PGA Championship in two weeks at Bethpage Black and the Masters next April.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational yesterday for his 10th PGA Tour Champions victory and second in three weeks. The 53-year-old McCarron held off Scott Parel by two strokes, closing with a 5-under 67 to finish at 17-under 199. He matched Fred Couples for the best score since the event moved to The Woodlands Country Club in 2008.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway has been rescheduled for this today after rain caused a one-day postponement. Chase Elliott is the pole-sitter for the race after winning last week at Talladega, won the pole and will lead the field to green at 12:01 p.m. Dover hasn’t held a Monday race since 2007.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Oakland 3, 13 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Seattle 10 Cleveland 0

Final Detroit 5 Kansas City 2, 10 Innings

Final Boston 9 Chi White Sox 2

Final Texas 10 Toronto 2

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Minnesota 1, 8 Innings

Final Houston 10 L-A Angels 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 1:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 3 Miami 1, 10 Innings

Final Philadelphia 7 Washington 1

Final Milwaukee 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final Colorado 8 Arizona 7

Final San Diego 8 L-A Dodgers 5

Final San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 5

Final Chi Cubs 13 St. Louis 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 101 Philadelphia 96

Final Denver 116 Portland 112

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final St. Louis 4 Dallas 1