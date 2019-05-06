Monday Night Weather

Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with heavy rain. Low around 54. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 65. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72.