Man working for Kan. company admits stealing truck load of meat

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A California trucker working for a Kansas freight brokerage pleaded guilty Monday to stealing a load of meat valued at more than $160,000, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Gegham Avetisyan, 37, Valley Village, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. Avetisyan contracted with a trucking freight brokerage business in Olathe to deliver a load of meat to three locations in California.

He faxed documents to the company in which he used the name Robert Ivanov. He picked up the meat at a packing plant in Omaha, but never delivered it.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 12. He faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. McAllister commended the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Oakley for their work on the case.