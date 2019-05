Oklahoma Wesleyan and Friends University won championships at this weeken’s KCAC Baseball and Softball Tournaments at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

12th ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan won the baseball title by beating York, Nebraska yesterday 10-7. The Eagles rolled to four straight wins in the tournament and are now 41-9 on the season.

Friends won the softball title, beating Avila College 4-1 in Saturday’s title game. The Falcons went unbeaten in the tournament to improve to 28-18 overall.