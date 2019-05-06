Great Bend looking for answers with water infiltration problems with Amber Meadows homes

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Home owners in the Amber Meadows subdivision, on the southwest corner of 24th & McKinley, have dealt with several flooding issues. With water not flowing properly, the City of Great Bend moved to replat the land in 2018, bring in extra dirt, and dig out ponds.

Many of the houses developed at Amber Meadows were built in dryer years. With wetter than average years recently in Great Bend, many of the homeowners are starting to see water seep into their basements or are being forced to install extra pump sumps.

Several homeowners spoke at the Great Bend City Council meeting Monday night looking for a solution to the problem.

Brett Behrends owns a home on Prairie Rose Drive and says a study on the problems could benefit the city in further developing Amber Meadows.

“There’s a lot of property value in that area,” Behrends said. “We’re going to encourage homeowners to keep building out there. We should figure out what we don’t know before we continue to develop the area.”

After an hour and a half discussion, the City Council passed the motion to conduct a study not to exceed $25,000 by SCS Engineers, groundwater specialists, to figure out possible solutions to the problem.

Great Bend’s on-call engineer Josh Golka said he was confident the problem with the water infiltration in Amber Meadows is from the rising groundwater table and not grading issues. Most likely the solution would be to install a series of well systems that would control the groundwater table.

“There are some things we could do in terms of grading or storm sewer improvements to clean up some of those nuisance issues,” Golka said. “Those really aren’t going to make any tangible impact to the actual groundwater table itself.”

Golka mentioned the ultimate solution to the problem could end up being a six-figured number or higher.

City Administrator Kendal Francis was against the motion for the study. Francis felt the city is not responsible for groundwater flooding, the solution to move the water might not be feasible, and doing a study for one part of town could open Pandora’s Box of requests.

“The city didn’t develop the houses, so I don’t think that puts any responsibility on the city to look for a solution,” said Francis. “I would not be surprised if you don’t have other people coming to ask the city what they can do to find a similar solution.”

Councilmember Dana Dawson commented that the houses developed in Amber Meadows had their basements constructed too low.

“The problem is the contractors built the floors too low,” Dawson said. “Great Bend has had this problem forever. They should have known better than to do that. I don’t think it’s a good investment of city money, when the study is going to come back with something we can’t afford in the first place.”

Ending in a 4-4 tie, Mayor Joe Andrasek voted in favor of the study.

The City Council made it clear that the study might not help current property owners in Amber Meadows but could provide future homeowners a warning or guidelines on the depth of their basement construction.

The City Council discussed the price for the study be evened out amongst the plot costs of future developers.