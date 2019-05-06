Dateline – Great Bend

Christopher Gotts, 57, died May 2, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born September 27, 1961, at Northrepps, Norfolk, England or United Kingdom, the son of Rodney and Brenda (Coates) Gotts.

A resident of Great Bend since 2008, moving from Hays, Christopher had worked as a health tech for Larned State Hospital.

Married Amanda R. Woydziak on October 17, 2009, at the Dozier Vineyard in Ellinwood.

Survived by his wife of ten years, Amanda R. Gotts of the home; and three children, Wyatt Woydziak, Addisyn Gotts, and Paisley Gotts; mother, Brenda Gotts; sisters, Valerie (Michael) Baker, Maureen Powell and Linda (Michael) Gibbons.

Memorial Service will be 7:00 pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Heritage Baptist Church, 2000 Monroe St, Great Bend. No visitation as cremation has taken place.

Memorials may be made to The Children’s Education Fund, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.