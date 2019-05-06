Barton Women’s Track brings home 4th straight Region 6 title

bartonsports.com

The 53rd Region VI Outdoor Championship banner was earned by Barton Community College track and field program as the Cougars competed this weekend at the BG Products Veteran Stadium Sports Complex in El Dorado, Kansas.

The top ranked Lady Cougars won six of the twenty-two events for a forty-five point victory securing the women’s fourth straight Region VI crown and the program’s 32nd overall.

Barton picked up some big individual hardware on the weekend as well with Dave Schenek and Mark’Quis Frazier named the women’s head coach and assistant coach of the year respectively. Heptathlon champion Arianna Hayde earned the Field Athlete of the Meet with Christal Mosley’s 200m and 400m double achievement earning the Track Athlete of the Meet.

The fifth ranked Cougar men placed second in the region, matching their women’s achievements of seven event victories as Coach Frazier added more coaching hardware voted the men’s assistant coach of the year award.

Kevin Nedrick captured both the shot put and discus throws on the way to earning the men’s High Point Athlete of the Meet with freshman Alencar Pereira crowned the Field Athlete of the Meet.

Barton will have less than two weeks of preparation before heading to Hobbs, New Mexico, for the NJCAA Division I Outdoor Championships held May 16-18.