84 grams of marijuana seized following Great Bend traffic arrest

On Saturday, May 4 at approximately 3:20 p.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2100 block of 29th Street in Great Bend.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, approximately 84 grams of marijuana was located inside the vehicle. Also in the vehicle were two handguns.

The driver, and only occupant, Elijah Cheney, was arrested for distribution of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon.

Any information regarding this case or any criminal matter please contact the Great Bend Police Department, 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.