Police: Dog killed after attacking children, officer

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a dog was killed following an attack.

Just before 3p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a vicious dog attack in the 3400 block of SW 37th Street in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

At the scene, police discovered that a vicious dog had attacked several juveniles. The children’s father came out to investigate the screaming and commotion and was also bitten by the vicious dog.

Officers were trying to contain the dog and called for an Animal Control Officer to assist in capturing the dog. Before Animal Control could arrive at the scene, the dog attacked a Topeka officer, according to Trimble.

The officer fired his department issued handgun one time, striking and killing the dog before the dog could injure anyone else. One person sustained minor injuries from the incident.