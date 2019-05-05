Panthers take final game of Diamond Classic

Collin Hall tossed a four-hit shutout Saturday as the Great Bend Panthers beat Salina Centeral 3-0 on the final day of the Hays Diamond Classic.

Hall was deadlocked in a pitcher’s dual with Mustang pitcher Parker Kavanaugh before the Panthers scored three times in the top of the 7th inning. Great Bend scored their first run on a bunt single by Chance Perry, their sec ond on a squeeze bunt laid down by Calan Haberman, and got their final run on a ground out by Tyler Schremmer.

The win came after three losses to Hays, Goddard Eisenhower and Manhattan in the Classic and improved the Panthers record to 8-10 on the season.

Great Bend wraps up the season by hosting Hutchinson and TMP at the Sports Complex on Tuesday.