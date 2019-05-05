Monday Weather

Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.