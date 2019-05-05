Monday Weather

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Low around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.