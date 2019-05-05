Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Kansas Wetlands Education Center Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include KWEC Director Curtis Wolf.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Battle of Beecher’s Island – Part 2”

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College President Dr. Carl Heilman and Mike Johnson, a member of the B.C.C. Board of Trustees. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Houston Astros

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”