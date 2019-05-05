Great Bend Post

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A         “Kansas Wetlands Education Center Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include KWEC Director Curtis Wolf.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A        “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory 

11A-11:30     “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Battle of Beecher’s Island – Part 2”

11:30-12P     “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton Community College President Dr. Carl Heilman and Mike Johnson, a member of the B.C.C. Board of Trustees. (Encore Presentation) 

12P-12:30     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show 

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30          ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P        Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Houston Astros

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”