Lady Cougar softball season ends with 8-5 loss to Butler

The Barton Lady Cougars softball season came to an end Sunday in the championship game of the Region 6 Tournament in Dodge City. Barton fell to Butler in the championship game 8-5. The Lady Cougars would have had to beat the Grizzlies twice to win the tournament themselves.

Barton opened play on Sunday by beating Dodge City 9-1 to advance to the title game. The Lady Cougars went 3-2 in the tourney with both losses coming to Butler who advances on to the NJCAA District E Championship next week with a record of 39-6. Barton ends their season at 33-17.