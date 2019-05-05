Kansas man hospitalized, suspect jailed after shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery and have a suspect under arrest.

Just after 12:30 a.m, Saturday, police were dispatched to the area of SE 10th and Liberty in Topeka on a report of a man who had been shot according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Upon arrival, police determined the incident had taken place at 730 SE Liberty and found a male victim in the home suffering from a non-life threating gunshot to the arm.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officers took several people into custody at the scene and transported them to the Law Enforcement Center for further questioning.

They also transported Wilbert McClain, 61 to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Robbery and Felony Obstruction, according to Munoz.