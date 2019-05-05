Kan. boy hospitalized after dispute playing video game

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a disagreement between children that sent one to a hospital.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a stabbing call in the 2200 block of South Glendale in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

At the scene, police located a nine year old boy who received a cut to his back. He was transported to a local hospital where he was remains hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury, according to Wheeler.

Investigators learned that three boys, ages 13, 12, and 9 were in the basement of the 12-year-old’s home in playing video games when an argument started among the boys.

During the disturbance, the 12 year old retrieved a knife and threw it at the nine year old outside of the residence, which caused the minor injury. There were no injuries to the other boys. The 13 and 9-year-old boys are brothers.

Officers have contacted the boys’ parents and were still conducting interviews Sunday.

Officer K.M. Wheeler