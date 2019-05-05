Great Bend working on new deal for KCAC baseball and softball tournaments

The City of Great Bend and Great Bend Recreation Commission wrapped year six of hosting the KCAC Baseball and Softball Championships this past weekend at the Great Bend Sports Complex. Rain caused some delays in the tournament, but GBRC Executive Director Diann Henderson says city representatives will be renegotiating with KCAC officials to bring the tournament back to Great Bend.

Having teams and fans from around the state stay in Great Bend has been a boost to the economy.

“We’re very appreciative to our local businesses, hotels, and restaurants who roll out the red carpet for these teams,” said Henderson. “It’s an awesome site when see these buses rolling into Great Bend.”

To Henderson’s understanding, Great Bend and the KCAC will be renewing their contract to have the tournaments at the Sports Complex for one more year. From there, the contract will be renegotiated.

A proposal and recruitment effort was made by the Great Bend Sports Complex team to encourage the KCAC Board of Presidents to choose Great Bend as the location for the tournaments in 2013.

Both the KCAC baseball and softball tournaments were held in Hutchinson for three years prior to moving to Great Bend in 2014.