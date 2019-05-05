Barton, Stafford, Rush, and Russell counties approved for KDOT bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects in Kansas. The letting took place April 17 in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.

District One — Northeast

Douglas ‑ 40‑23 KA‑5046‑01 – U.S. 40, from the Shawnee/Douglas county line east 0.53 mile to 792 feet west of East 50th Road (county road), milling and overlay, 0.6 mile, Hamm Inc., Perry, Ks., $110,679.39.

Johnson ‑ 35‑46 KA‑4782‑01 – Bridges #315 and #316 on I‑35 located north of 151st Street over the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe railroad in Olathe, bridge widen, 0.2 mile, Pyramid Contractors Inc. and Pyramid Properties Inc., Olathe, Ks., $5,440,194.37.

Johnson ‑ 69‑46 KA‑4844‑01 – U.S.‑69, bridge #136 located at the U.S. 69/I‑35 junction in Lenexa, bridge deck, Clarkson Construction Company, Kansas City, Mo., $3,728,449.20.

Johnson ‑ 35‑46 KA‑5151‑01 – I-35, overhead sign structure (serial # 046S0134 at reference point 217) over southbound I‑35 at ramp to old U.S. 56, signing, Fulsom Brothers Inc., Cedar Vale, Ks., $45,154.00.

Nemaha ‑ 36‑66 KA‑5196‑01 – U.S. 36, from the east city limits of Seneca east to 528 feet west of the Nemaha/Brown county line, milling and overlay, 14.2 miles, Hall Brothers Inc., Marysville, Ks., $2,115,074.32.

Shawnee ‑ 470‑89 KA‑4697‑02 – I-470, guardrails beginning at the I‑470/I‑70 junction east to the west edge of wearing surface of the 37th Street bridge in Topeka, guard fence, 5.8 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Ks., $1,084,769.10.

Shawnee ‑ 40‑89 KA‑5047‑01 – U.S. 40, from 0.44 mile east of the U.S. 40/K‑4 junction east to the Shawnee/Douglas county line, milling and overlay, 6.2 miles, Hamm Inc., Perry, Ks., $894,801.87

District Three — Northwest

Ellis ‑ 70‑26 KA‑4698‑02 ‑ I‑70, from the U.S. 183 Interchange (Exit 159) east to the Ellis/Russell county line, guard fence, 15.6 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Ks., $386,465.65.

Norton ‑ 69 C‑4920‑01 – Bridge over Solomon River on Road W14 located 0.5 mile south and 2.0 miles west of New Almelo, bridge replacement, 0.1 mile, King Construction Company Inc And Subsidiaries, Hesston, Ks., $377,936.63.

Russell ‑ 70‑84 KA‑4232‑02 ‑ I‑70, bridges #024 and #025, located 8.54 miles east of the I‑70/U.S. 40B junction, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Mn., $433,900.66.

District Four — Southeast

Cherokee ‑ 66‑11 KA‑4987‑01 ‑ K‑66, bridge #005 located 0.5 mile east of U.S. 69 Alternate, bridge repair, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Ks., $1,058,337.00.

District Five — South Central

Barton ‑ 156‑5 KA‑5041‑01 ‑ K‑156, bridge #094 located at the K‑4/K‑156 junction, bridge repair, Reece Construction Company Inc., Salina, Ks., $275,633.50.

Butler ‑ 77‑8 KA‑5040‑01 – U.S. 77, bridge #153 located 13.8 miles north of the Butler/Cowley county line, bridge repair, Highway Heavy Repair LLC, Rogers, Mn., $142,064.65.

Harper ‑ 02‑39 KA‑5042‑01 ‑ K‑2, bridge #027 located 2.43 miles west of K‑44, bridge overlay, PBX CORPORATION & SUBSIDIARY, SAPULPA, OK., $281,084.17.

Harvey ‑ 50‑40 KA‑4643‑02 – U.S. 50, from approximately 2.9 miles west of the Harvey/Marion county line, guard fence, J & J Contractors Inc., Iola, Ks., $170,891.30.

Harvey ‑ 135‑40 KA‑5037‑01 ‑ I‑135, bridge #021 located 0.21 mile south of the north U.S. 50/I‑135 junction, bridge overlay, Reece Construction Company Inc., Salina, Ks., $239,417.75.

Harvey ‑ 135‑40 KA‑5038‑01 ‑ I‑135, bridge #042 located 5.72 miles northwest of the K‑15/I‑135 junction, bridge overlay, Reece Construction Company Inc., Salina, Ks., $335,219.35.

Reno ‑ 50‑78 KA‑4687‑02 – U.S. 50, bridge #007 over the Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroads located 6.65 miles west of K-14, guard fence, RF Beachner Contractors LLC, Pittsburg, Ks., $80,374.20.

Rush ‑ 96‑83 KA‑4690‑02 ‑ K‑96, from the Ness/Rush county line east to 700 feet east of the K‑96/U.S. 183 junction, guard fence, 15.1 miles, RF Beachner Contractors LLC, Pittsburg, Ks., $296,543.00.

Sedgwick ‑ 96‑87 KA‑4685‑02 ‑ K‑96, at various locations at the I‑235/K‑96/Meridian Avenue interchange in Wichita, guard fence, 1.0 mile, J & J Contractors Inc., Iola, Ks., $495,433.00.

Sedgwick ‑ 135‑87 KA‑4910‑02 ‑ Bridge #290 on I‑135 located at 19th Street North and I‑135, bridge repair, PBX Corporation & Subsidiary, Sapulpa, Ok., $7,052,485.96.

Stafford ‑ 50‑93 KA‑4688‑02 – U.S. 50, from the U.S. 281/U.S. 50 junction east to the Stafford/Reno county line, guard fence, 15.0 miles, RF Beachner Contractors LLC, Pittsburg, Ks., $228,855.45.

District Six — Southwest

Gray ‑ 23‑35 KA‑3995‑01 ‑ K‑23, bridge #027 over the Arkansas River located 0.6 mile south of the U.S. 50/K‑23 junction, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Mn., $1,658,990.74.

The following bids have been approved from the March 20, 2019, letting.

Shawnee ‑ 89 U‑2317‑01 ‑ Intersection located at SW 29th Street and SW McClure Road in Topeka, intersection improvement, Amino Brothers Company Inc., Kansas City, Ks., $1,237,925.82.

McPherson ‑ 59 U‑2336‑01 ‑ City of McPherson at multiple locations, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 2.0 miles, Pavers Inc., Salina, Ks., $779,935.32.

Pratt ‑ 76 C‑4904‑01 ‑ Various major collector roads south of U.S. 54 in the county, signing, 86.3 miles, Ponderosa I Inc., Wright, Ks., $61,788.07.