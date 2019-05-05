Barton Softball splits day two action of Region VI Tournament;

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College Softball team split its pair of games Saturday afternoon at Dodge City’s Legend Park to send the Cougars to Sunday’s loser’s bracket final of the Region VI Tournament.

Barton began the day with a five inning 8-0 run-rule over Independence Community College before having a rally come up short 4-3 to 14th ranked Butler Community College in bouncing the Cougars to the consolation side of the eight team tournament bracket.

Now 32-16 on the season, next up for the 4th seeded Cougars is Sunday’s 10:00 a.m. contest versus host Dodge City Community College as the 3rd seeded Conquistadors also went 1-1 on the day.