Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors
Sunday, May 5th
The agencies will be collecting donations at each open house for The Dream Center. List of suggested donations: HE Laundry Soap, Dryer Sheets, Stain Remover, Toilet Cleaner, Fabuloso, Windex, Comet, Bleach, Dish Soap, Lysol, Spiral Notebooks, Journals, Lined Paper, etc.
4000 Sandpiper Ln, Great Bend
Price: $319,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
4917 Dry Creek, Great Bend
Price: $295,000
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
4917 Quail Creek, Great Bend
Price: $295,000
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
570 SE 50 Rd, Great Bend
Price: $249,500
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1800 Oakmont Ave, Great Bend
Price: $239,900
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1912 McKinney Dr, Great Bend
Price: $195,000
1:00P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1411 Taft St, Great Bend
Price: $184,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
5217 Timber Creek Rd, Great Bend
Price: $169,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2421 Broadway Ave, Great Bend
Price: $166,900
11:00A-12:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1516 Harrison St, Great Bend
Price: $159,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2544 Broadway Ave, Great Bend
Price: $149,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3413 24th St, Great Bend
Price: $149,900
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2914 16th St, Great Bend
Price: $149,000
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2914 16th St, Great Bend
Price: $147,500
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1510 Tyler St, Great Bend
Price: $139,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2916 27th St, Great Bend
Price: $137,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
5409 Eisenhower Ave, Great Bend
Price: $135,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
5412 Navajo Rd, Great Bend
Price: $126,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3101 17th St, Great Bend
Price: $94,900
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1410 Pyle St, Great Bend
Price: $94,500
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1201 Polyantha St, Great Bend
Price: $89,900
1:00P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1700 Monroe St, Great Bend
Price: $92,000
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1104 Warner Rd, Great Bend
Price: $91,000
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1201 Polyantha St, Great Bend
Price: $89,900
1:00P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2417 Forest Ave, Great Bend
Price: $79,900
1:00P-3:00P
Carr Auction & Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1310 Frey St, Great Bend
Price: $67,500
1:00P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3300 Forest Ave, Great Bend
Price: $65,000
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1443 21st St, Great Bend
Price: $57,900
1:00P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!