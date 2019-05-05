Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, May 5th

The agencies will be collecting donations at each open house for The Dream Center. List of suggested donations: HE Laundry Soap, Dryer Sheets, Stain Remover, Toilet Cleaner, Fabuloso, Windex, Comet, Bleach, Dish Soap, Lysol, Spiral Notebooks, Journals, Lined Paper, etc.



4000 Sandpiper Ln, Great Bend

Price: $319,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

4917 Dry Creek, Great Bend

Price: $295,000

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

4917 Quail Creek, Great Bend

Price: $295,000

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

570 SE 50 Rd, Great Bend

Price: $249,500

1:00P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

1800 Oakmont Ave, Great Bend

Price: $239,900

1:00P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

1912 McKinney Dr, Great Bend

Price: $195,000

1:00P-3:00P

Burton Real Estate

1411 Taft St, Great Bend

Price: $184,000

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency

5217 Timber Creek Rd, Great Bend

Price: $169,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency

2421 Broadway Ave, Great Bend

Price: $166,900

11:00A-12:30P

MPIRE Realty

1516 Harrison St, Great Bend

Price: $159,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency

2544 Broadway Ave, Great Bend

Price: $149,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

3413 24th St, Great Bend

Price: $149,900

1:00P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

2914 16th St, Great Bend

Price: $149,000

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

1510 Tyler St, Great Bend

Price: $139,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

2916 27th St, Great Bend

Price: $137,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency

5409 Eisenhower Ave, Great Bend

Price: $135,000

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency

5412 Navajo Rd, Great Bend

Price: $126,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

3101 17th St, Great Bend

Price: $94,900

1:00P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

1410 Pyle St, Great Bend

Price: $94,500

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency

1201 Polyantha St, Great Bend

Price: $89,900

1:00P-3:00P

Burton Real Estate

1700 Monroe St, Great Bend

Price: $92,000

1:00P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

1104 Warner Rd, Great Bend

Price: $91,000

1:00P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

2417 Forest Ave, Great Bend

Price: $79,900

1:00P-3:00P

Carr Auction & Real Estate

1310 Frey St, Great Bend

Price: $67,500

1:00P-3:00P

Burton Real Estate

3300 Forest Ave, Great Bend

Price: $65,000

1:00P-3:00P

MPIRE Realty

1443 21st St, Great Bend

Price: $57,900

1:00P-3:00P

Burton Real Estate

