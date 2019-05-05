Barton Baseball splits with Dodge; Head on the road in first round of Region 6

bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College baseball team concluded the regular season and its home turf campaign with a doubleheader split Saturday with Dodge City Community College as the Cougars took the opener 5-2 but fell 4-1 in the nightcap.

The results leave Barton at 17-15 in fifth place of the Jayhawk West slate and 33-20 overall while Dodge City concludes the season in ninth place at 8-24 and 26-28 on the year.

Barton will next travel to the East’s fourth seed to begin its defense of the Region VI Championship. Until the official bracket is released, currently the Greyhounds of Fort Scott Community College (15-15, 33-19) sit in the East’s fourth spot and would host the Cougars May 10-11 in best-of-three series.