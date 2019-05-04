Sunday Weather

Sunday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 58. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.