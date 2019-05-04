Saturday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks needed 81 pitches for a four-hitter, Anthony Rizzo homered for his third straight game and the Chicago Cubs beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 4-0. The second-place Cubs won their season-high fifth in a row while cutting St. Louis’ lead to 1½ games. The Cardinals have back-to-back losses after five consecutive victories. Hendricks pitched his third career shutout and fourth complete game

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Greene got his major league-leading 13th save in the Tigers’ 14th win, closing out Detroit’s 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals. Matthew Boyd struck out nine in another solid outing, and Detroit scored three runs in the first inning. It was the sixth straight quality start for Boyd, who allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings.

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas community college has released a summary of its internal review into the heatstroke death last year of a football player who collapsed after the first day of practice. Garden City Community College says the players were provided water. But some players told public radio station KCUR that they were denied water during conditioning drills.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants want sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine to take as long as he needs to get full closure after the shooting incident that wounded him and killed Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons last weekend. Speaking Friday after the completion of the first day of a rookie minicamp, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Ballentine needs to take care of himself before joining the team, adding the NFL team will help him any way it can.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has rescinded its policy prohibiting championship events from being held in states that have legalized sports gambling. After last year’s Supreme Court decision that opened the door for states to expand sports betting, the NCAA indefinitely suspended the policy that previously had kept events such as the men’s basketball tournament out of Nevada.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers have taken two-games-to-one leads in their respective NBA conference semifinals series. Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 33 points and 10 rebounds, while Khris Middleton added 20 in the Bucks’ 123-116 win at Boston. The Blazers won in quadruple overtime as CJ McCollum matched his career playoff high with 41 points and Rodney Hood hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left in a 140-137 marathon against the Denver Nuggets.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have hired Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams to replace head coach Igor Kokoskov, who was fired last week after going 19-63 in his lone season at the helm. Williams will join Phoenix after the 76ers complete their run in the NBA playoffs. The 47-year-old has previous head coaching experience, spending five seasons in charge in New Orleans. He also played nine years in the NBA.

UNDATED (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have swept themselves into the NHL’s Eastern Conference final, while the Dallas Stars have taken a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference second-round series. The Hurricanes and Islanders were tied 1-1 until Teuvo Teravainen and Greg McKegg scored 66 seconds apart early in the second period of Carolina’s 5-2 win over New York. Ben Bishop made 38 saves and Jason Spezza scored 2:42 into the Stars’ 2-1 victory at St. Louis.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chase Elliott has followed his first win of the season with a pole at Dover, topping the speed chart on a blistering day at the track with a record 165.960 mph. Elliott won last week at Talladega and kept the good times rolling Friday when he led a 1-2 start for Hendrick Motorsports. William Byron starts second for Sunday’s Cup race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith will ride in the Kentucky Derby after all. Race officials say Smith has picked up the mount on 30-1 shot Cutting Humor, trained by Todd Pletcher. The 53-year-old rider had been on the early 4-1 favorite, Omaha Beach, until that colt was scratched because of a breathing problem. Smith won last year’s Derby aboard Justify.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Oakland 14 Pittsburgh 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Minnesota 3

Final Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 0

Final Cleveland 2 Seattle 1

Final Detroit 4 Kansas City 3

Final Toronto 1 Texas 0, 12 Innings

Final Boston 6 Chi White Sox 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 4 St. Louis 0

Final Philadelphia 4 Washington 2

Final San Francisco 12 Cincinnati 11, 11 Innings

Final Atlanta 7 Miami 2

Final Milwaukee 3 N-Y Mets 1

Final Arizona 10 Colorado 9

Final L-A Dodgers 4 San Diego 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 123 Boston 116

Final 4OT Portland 140 Denver 137

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Carolina 5 N-Y Islanders 2

Final Dallas 2 St. Louis 1