Police arrest 2 Kansas robbery suspects who fired gun at victims

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have two suspects in custody.

Just before 10:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1400 Block of SW Central Park in Topeka in reference a report of an armed robbery to individuals, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Four adult victims told police they were just robbed at gun point by four or five suspects. One of the victims was struck by the suspects, causing a minor laceration and as the victims tried to escape, the suspects fired a gun at them.

On Wednesday police apprehend 18-year-old Francisco Alejanero Mendez, Topeka, at a residence in the 1200 Block of SW Wayne. Police also arrested an alleged 17-year- old accomplice at a home in the 1900 Block of SW 36th Street, according to Beightel. Mendez and the juvenile teen were taken to the Shawnee Co Jail and booked in on requested charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.