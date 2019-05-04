Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

May 6, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

D. Minutes of the Monday, April 29, 2019, Regular Meeting, are not available.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2019-11: National Bike Month:

-The bicycle is an economical, healthy, convenient, and environmentally sound form of transportation and an excellent tool for recreation and enjoyment of Barton County’s scenic beauty. Throughout the month of May, the residents of Barton County and its visitors can experience the joys of bicycling through educational programs, races, commuting events, charity events, or by simply getting out and going for a ride. Dale Hogg, Be Well Barton County Committee Member, has been asked to present the Proclamation that names May 2019 as National Bike Month.

C. PROCLAMATION 2019-12: Mental Health Awareness Month:

-Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall well-being. This year, The Center for Counseling and Consultation is working to ‘Strike out Stigma’ and help people understand that mental health is as necessary and important to care for as their physical health. The proposed Proclamation, declaring May, 2019, as Mental Health Awareness Month, states that with appropriate resources, treatment and support, people with mental health concerns are able to improve their well-being and quality of life. Julie Kramp, Executive Director, The Center, will provide details.

D. COMMISSION DISCUSSION: Kansas County Commissioners Association Annual Conference:

-The Kansas County Commissioners Association (KCCA) held their annual conference in Junction City beginning April 30, 2019. The conference included such topics as the agricultural law, appraisals, recruiting and retention, employment law, rural economic development and a legislative update. The Commissioners will discuss the conference.

E. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: MAY 6, 2019

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Travel – Jim Jordan, County Treasurer

9:45 a.m. – Ratification of Purchase, Encore OTC Diagnostics Computer – Darren Williams, County Works Director

10:00 a.m. – Pawnee County Agreement, Concrete Box, and Railroad Avenue Resurfacing – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

10:30 a.m. – Cox Franchise Resolution – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator

10:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Mr. Hathcock and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, is scheduled for May 9, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019.

