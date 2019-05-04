Kansas man who fled to Florida sentenced for child sex crimes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man who entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child was sentenced Friday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Charles Richmond, 57, extradited to Kansas from Florida, was originally charged with rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. As part of a plea agreement, he entered a plea for the aggravated indecent liberties charge and the other two charges were dropped.

The crimes occurred over a period from Jan. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2017. The child told investigators she had been molested by Richmond more than 100 times.

The life sentence was given because the single charge falls under Jessica’s Law statutes.