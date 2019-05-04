Kansans safely dispose of nearly 7 tons of unused medicines

Kansans safely disposed of nearly seven tons of unused and unwanted medicines during last Saturday’s National Drug Take-Back Day, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Kansas law enforcement officers collected 13,638 pounds of medicines at 116 locations throughout the state during the event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office and Health Department collected 313 pounds last Saturday.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these semi-annual Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 176,796 pounds of medications in the 17 collection days that have been held since 2010. Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.