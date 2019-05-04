Kan. man arrested after store employee refused his demand for cash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a robbery call at the Dollar Plus store located in the 1100 block of South Hydraulic in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 26-year-old female employee told police the suspect later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Bonewell entered the store, made threats and demanded money. The employee refused to give Bonewell money. Bonewell damaged items in the store and fled on foot.

Police were checking the area, located Bonewell and took him into custody without incident. There were no injuries. Bonewell is being held on requested charges of robbery, criminal damage to property and an outstanding warrant, according to Davidson.

Investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.