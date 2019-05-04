Former Kansas senator billed travel, food from home office

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A published report says a regulatory ombudsman hired by former Gov. Jeff Colyer billed Kansas taxpayers thousands of dollars for travel and food after his official workstation was quietly switched from a state office building near the Capitol to his Salina home.

Former Republican senator Tom Arpke was chosen by Colyer last year to serve as a link between nine state agencies, the governor’s office and Kansas businesses.

Documents obtained by the newspaper through an open records request show his annual salary was about $80,000. One month after starting the job, officials in the Colyer administration changed his office location to his residence.

That designation was used to justify Arpke’s monthly claims that taxpayers should pay him extra every time he drove to Topeka for work.