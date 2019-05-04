Barton Foundation Clay Shoot draws nearly 200 participants

Story by Joe Vinduska

The 10th annual Barton Community College Foundation Sporting Clay Shoot registered 195 shooters who turned out on April 14 to help the Foundation exceed its fundraising goal by $3,000, raising almost $14,000. Proceeds from the shoot are used to fund mini-grants for classroom enhancements.

In previous years, faculty have used the mini-grants for purchasing calculators for the math department, a Red Man suit to allow the Criminal Justice students to safely practice martial arts, music computer keyboards, Emergency Medical Technician equipment, a propane forge for the welding department, easels for the art department and much more.

Foundation Director Coleen Cape said she’s excited to have had so many participants this year from as far away as Texas, Kansas City and western Kansas.

“It was a great shoot and a good event,” she said. “The people just have such a fun time.”

Cape extended her gratitude to the individuals and local businesses who helped make the event possible.

“We absolutely could not hold this event without the support of our many sponsors,” she said. “They help underwrite the event, and their generosity is the catalyst for the success of this event each and every year.”

Winners:

Women’s Winner – Eileene Duryee, Ellinwood, Kan.

Men’s Winner – Chase Buckman, Sterling, Kan.

Youth – Connor DeHaan, Spearman, Texas

Team – Matt Mildenberger, Oakley, Kan., Troy Sporer, Oakley, Kan. and Tim Murphy, El Dorado, Kan.

Major Sponsors:

Rob & Trisha Dove

Hammeke Electric, Inc.

Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler, Inc.

12 Gauge Sponsors:

P & S Security

20 Gauge Sponsors:

Eldridge Fencing

First Kansas Bank

Great Bend Tribune

M & M Equipment

Panzer Insurance