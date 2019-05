SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 2:30p.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County.

A Buick passenger vehicle driven by a 19-year-old man was northbound on McLean at 9th Street in Wichita, according to officer Kevin Wheeler. The vehicle left the road and struck a light pole. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Wheeler did not release the driver’s name Saturday.