Weekend Weather

Saturday Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 11 mph.

Monday A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.