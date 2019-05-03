Russell Community Theater announces open auditions for The Complete Works

Open auditions for the Russell Community Theater production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] will be held Monday, May 6 starting at 6 p.m. Auditions will be held at the RCT Playhouse at 5th and Kansas, Russell. Prepared audition materials are not required.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] features all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays, performed in just over 90 minutes by three actors. Fast paced, witty and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike. Join these madcap men in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of the Bard’s works in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, The Complete Works is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Reduced Shakespeare Company’s classic farce, with this thoroughly revised show incorporating some of the funniest material from numerous amateur and professional productions throughout the world.

Men and women of all ages may audition. Production dates are Tuesday through Saturday, June 25 through 29, 2019. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc., New York, NY. For more information, contact RCT at 785-483-4057.

Russell Community Theater is a non-profit theater company in Russell, Kansas. The sole purpose of RCT is to produce theater for the community and the surrounding area. Completely volunteer-driven, RCT is supported financially solely through ticket admissions and gifts from those supportive of community theater. Since its inception in 1986, RCT has presented 95 full-scale theatrical productions.