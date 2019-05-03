Push to overturn controversial Kansas abortion ruling on hold

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Pro-Life supporters are waiting until next year to try to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights.

Their plans signal that they may not have enough support yet to push the necessary state constitutional amendment through the Republican-controlled Legislature.

GOP legislative leaders were outraged by last week’s ruling but said they plan to take their time in responding to the ruling, despite the threat of state courts overturning existing abortion restrictions. Kansans for Life, the state’s most influential anti-abortion group, says it needs time to organize the push to get a proposition on the ballot.

Abortion opponents also fell just short this week of overriding Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of an anti-abortion bill. They would need the same two-thirds majorities to pass a constitutional change.

