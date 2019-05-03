Great Bend Post

Police make more arrests in Kansas prostitution sting

by

Joshua Wade Abrahams

Alejandro Aguila-Mendoza

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more suspects after a Wednesday sex trafficking sting.

 

Wichita police vice detectives, patrol community policing officers and officers from the Broadway Corridor team conducted the sting targeting those attempting to purchase sex in the Broadway Corridor area, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Martin A. Beurman

Billy Joe Burkholder

 

Wednesday’s assignment is the 17thsimilar sting operation since August of 2017 which have resulted in 137 arrests including 27 women and 110 men.

 

William A. Calderwood, Goddard

Gonzalo Garcia

 

 

 

 

 

 

Terry L. Hogg

Samuel R. Ketner

Officers arrested 13 Wednesday, according to Davidson.

Kevin Patrick King

Benjamin Martinez

Levi Austin Pickett

Terral E. Williams

Michael Ray Keaton, Jr.

 