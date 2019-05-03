Police make more arrests in Kansas prostitution sting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating more suspects after a Wednesday sex trafficking sting.

Wichita police vice detectives, patrol community policing officers and officers from the Broadway Corridor team conducted the sting targeting those attempting to purchase sex in the Broadway Corridor area, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Wednesday’s assignment is the 17thsimilar sting operation since August of 2017 which have resulted in 137 arrests including 27 women and 110 men.

Officers arrested 13 Wednesday, according to Davidson.