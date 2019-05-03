Police: Kan. woman shot her boyfriend after disturbance at their home

Sedgwick County —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a Kansas woman in custody.

Just after 12:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 1400 block of north Battin in Wichita, according to office Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

The investigation revealed a disturbance occurred between the suspect 45-year-old Sharon Wells and her boyfriend. During the disturbance, Wells retrieved a handgun and fired it, striking her boyfriend.

Multiple individuals between the ages of 12 and 18 years old were in the home at the time of the incident, according to Davidson. They were not injured. Police also recovered a handgun at the home.

Police arrested Wells on a requested charge of aggravated battery.