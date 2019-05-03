Kansas teen accused of shooting at party that wounded 4

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a teen in custody.

Just after 10:30p.m. April 19, police responded to reports of shots fired at a business in the 1600 Block of South George Washington Boulevard, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers found a 27-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 20-year-old with gunshot wounds. The 27 and 20-year-old males were transported to a Wichita hospital for treatment. The 25-year-old refused treatment.

Police also contacted a 19-year-old woman at the hospital with gunshot wounds to her leg and elbow. Her vehicle was also damaged by gunshots. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have learned there was a party held at the business that night. During a disturbance, a 17-year-old and another suspect fire multiple shots that struck multiple victims, according to Davidson.

Police arrested the 17-year-old on requested charges of aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to Davidson.