Kansas man dies after car travels into creek bed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Thursday in Montgomery County.

A 2003 Buick Century driven by Joseph Pomeroy Independence was northbound on County Road 2700 at 2400.

The vehicle ran off the road into a creek bed and struck an embankment, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

Pomeroy was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger Delores Pomeroy was transported to the hospital in Coffeyville and later airlifted to a hospital in Tulsa.

The sheriff’s department released no additional details Friday morning.