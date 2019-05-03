Kansas man bound over for trial for alleged rape in 2015

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man charged with a single count of rape has been bound over for trial in Reno County.

Christopher Snell, 19, is accused of forcing a Hutchinson woman into sex while the two were walking the pedestrian/bike trail in Carey Park back in August of 2015.

The victim from Lyons testified Thursday that she had been friends with Snell.

After she enrolled at Hutchinson Community College, the two decided to visit the park. On the trail, she testified he began to touch her inappropriately and she told him to stop twice and started to walk away. That’s when he grabbed her wrist and forced her into sex while she was leaning against a pillar on the far southeast part of the park.

After this occurred, they went back to a college parking lot. She then drove back to Lyons and told her boyfriend what happened. It was then that the alleged crime was reported.

Arraignment is scheduled for May 7.