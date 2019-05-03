Kansas health department: STD notifications were prank calls

FINNEY COUNTY — Authorities in southwest Kansas are alerting residents of a new phone scam.

On Thursday, the Finney County Health Department in Garden City reported in a media release their phone number has been used in prank, recorded phone calls about false STD notifications.

The Health Department reminded the public they would never discuss private health information in a recording, always ask permission to discuss sensitive health information over the phone and will always identify as employees of the Finney County Health Department. The staff will also never discuss any health information in a voice mail.

If you’ve visited the health department for an STD, the health department will ask for your password or code to discuss any health-related issue over the phone.

When screening for STDs, the health department reminded they will never reveal the identity of the person that named them as a sexual partner.

If you receive a phone call that may seem suspicious, call the health department and staff will verify if we have attempted to contact you.