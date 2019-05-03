Kansas college releases review of player’s heatstroke death

But some players told KCUR that they were denied water during conditioning drills.

“When we first started, I thought they were crazy,” said Johnny Jean, a player from Florida. “I ain’t never been at practice when they said we couldn’t get water.”

Jean also told the radio station that Bradforth struggled during practice.

But the school’s internal review said neither the head trainer nor the head coach ever noticed him “drop a knee to the ground, or complain about the drills.”

The practice began at 7 p.m. with a workout that consisted of 36 50-yard sprints, with 30 seconds of rest between each sprint, according to the summary. Practice ended shortly after 9 p.m., with a team meeting immediately following in a lecture hall across from the football field.

As they were walking from the football field, coach Caleb Young noticed Bradforth stumbled a little before regaining his balance. Young told him, “Hey, you’re good. Let’s go,” according to the report. Bradforth reportedly responded back, “Yeah, I’m good. I’m good.”

Bradforth started walking toward the dorms, and shook his head when Young asked him if he was quitting. At the team meeting, Young told another coach that Bradforth had apparently quit the team and walked to the dorms.

A lawyer for Bradforth’s family, Jill Greene, said in a letter to the college’s attorney that the college’s internal report “makes a mockery of Braeden’s death.”

“It’s self-serving fluff,” she told KCUR.

The college said it has taken several steps as a result of its review, including hiring an additional trainer and a conditioning coach, training all coaches in CPR and first aid, and developing a protocol to recognize and treat heat-related illnesses.

On Tuesday, New Jersey’s 12-member U.S. House delegation called for an independent investigation into Bradforth’s death.