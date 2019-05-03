Hays knocks off Panthers 6-3

The Great Bend Baseball Panthers started play in the Diamond Baseball Classic in Hays Thursday with a 6-3 loss to the host Hays High Indians.

Great Bend scored first by plating a run in the top of the first inning before Hays came back two score twice in both the second and third innings to take a 4-1 lead. After the Panther cut the lead to 4-2 with a single run in the fourth, Hays responded with two more runs in the fifth for a 6-2 lead and went on to post the 6-3 victory.

Great Bend falls to 7-8 on the season while Hays improved to 15-1.

The Panthers will play two games on Friday. At 1:00 p.m., Great Bend will take on Goddard Eisenhower before facing Manhattan at 5:15.

Great Bend wraps up play on Saturday with a 12:30 game against Salina Central.